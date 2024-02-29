Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Revolution Medicines, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:RVMD)

Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush upped their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Revolution Medicines in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 27th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.70) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.71). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Revolution Medicines’ current full-year earnings is ($3.20) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Revolution Medicines’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.99) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.81) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.84) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.86) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.33) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($3.49) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($3.14) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($1.38) EPS.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $0.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 million. Revolution Medicines had a negative return on equity of 38.39% and a negative net margin of 1,003.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 95.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.63) earnings per share.

RVMD has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Revolution Medicines from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Revolution Medicines from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Revolution Medicines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Revolution Medicines from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Revolution Medicines presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.91.

Shares of Revolution Medicines stock opened at $29.96 on Thursday. Revolution Medicines has a 52-week low of $15.44 and a 52-week high of $35.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.26.

Insider Transactions at Revolution Medicines

In other news, insider Stephen Michael Kelsey sold 33,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total value of $967,019.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 238,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,913,053.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Stephen Michael Kelsey sold 33,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total transaction of $967,019.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 238,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,913,053.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Margaret A. Horn sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total transaction of $133,200.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,782,814.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,333 shares of company stock valued at $1,604,322. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Revolution Medicines

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RVMD. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Revolution Medicines by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,634,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,714,000 after acquiring an additional 4,990,800 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Revolution Medicines by 2.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,572,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,646,000 after acquiring an additional 282,786 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Revolution Medicines by 10.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,257,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,891,000 after acquiring an additional 791,842 shares during the last quarter. Nextech Invest Ltd. increased its position in Revolution Medicines by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Nextech Invest Ltd. now owns 6,296,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BVF Inc. IL increased its position in Revolution Medicines by 26.2% during the second quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 6,255,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300,000 shares during the last quarter.

About Revolution Medicines

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, developing novel targeted therapies for RAS-addicted cancers. The company's research and development pipeline comprises RAS(ON) Inhibitors designed to suppress oncogenic variants of RAS proteins, and RAS Companion Inhibitors for use in combination treatment strategies.

