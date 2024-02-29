Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Magnolia Oil & Gas Co.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:MGY)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report issued on Wednesday, February 28th. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.47 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.54. The consensus estimate for Magnolia Oil & Gas’ current full-year earnings is $2.12 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.52 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup lowered Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $24.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

NYSE MGY opened at $22.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.91 and its 200 day moving average is $21.80. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 12 month low of $18.72 and a 12 month high of $24.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This is a positive change from Magnolia Oil & Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.37%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the second quarter worth about $10,427,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,735,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,771,000 after acquiring an additional 195,467 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 12,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 906,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,770,000 after buying an additional 53,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 29.0% in the third quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 14,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 3,332 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings area in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

