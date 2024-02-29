Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Chubb Limited’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:CB)

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Chubb in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 28th. Zacks Research analyst T. De now expects that the financial services provider will earn $5.15 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $5.14. The consensus estimate for Chubb’s current full-year earnings is $21.23 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Chubb’s Q2 2024 earnings at $5.30 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $4.62 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $5.57 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $20.64 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $5.03 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $7.07 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $7.02 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $24.55 EPS.

Get Chubb alerts:

CB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Chubb from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Chubb from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Chubb from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. HSBC assumed coverage on Chubb in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $263.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on Chubb from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.00.

Chubb Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $253.60 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $238.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $222.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.62. Chubb has a one year low of $183.40 and a one year high of $257.84.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $8.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.07 by $3.23. The company had revenue of $13.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.88 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 18.11%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chubb

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CB. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $195,000. Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Chubb by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 4,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chubb by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Chubb by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 154,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,110,000 after acquiring an additional 27,926 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 33,150 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.11, for a total transaction of $8,456,896.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,879,483.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 33,150 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.11, for a total value of $8,456,896.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,879,483.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total value of $1,759,387.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,495,969.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.76%.

Chubb Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.