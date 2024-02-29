Eric T. Steigerwalt Sells 25,000 Shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) Stock

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Free Report) CEO Eric T. Steigerwalt sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total value of $1,174,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 390,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,350,324.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Brighthouse Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BHF opened at $47.13 on Thursday. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.24 and a 12 month high of $59.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.83 by ($0.91). Brighthouse Financial had a positive return on equity of 20.71% and a negative net margin of 27.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.51 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 17.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BHF shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Brighthouse Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brighthouse Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 412.3% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 123.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 71.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

See Also

