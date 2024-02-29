Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $38.46, but opened at $45.99. Establishment Labs shares last traded at $46.79, with a volume of 386,456 shares.

The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.16. Establishment Labs had a negative net margin of 40.32% and a negative return on equity of 467.62%. The company had revenue of $31.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.55) earnings per share. Establishment Labs’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Establishment Labs from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Establishment Labs from $95.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Establishment Labs in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Establishment Labs news, Director Nicholas Sheridan Lewin bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.04 per share, for a total transaction of $54,080.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,064,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,794,571.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Establishment Labs

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $520,000. Exome Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $715,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Establishment Labs by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 284,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,360,000 after purchasing an additional 71,128 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,256,000. Finally, Nebula Research & Development LLC bought a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $389,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

Establishment Labs Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.61 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.98 and its 200 day moving average is $37.05.

Establishment Labs Company Profile

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand name. It also provides Motiva Ergonomix and Motiva Ergonomix2 gravity sensitive round soft silicone-gel-filled breast implants; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander.

Featured Articles

