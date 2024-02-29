Euronav (NYSE:EURN) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Euronav (NYSE:EURN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

EURN has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $18.00 price target (down previously from $21.00) on shares of Euronav in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Euronav from $17.86 to $21.70 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Euronav from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $17.86 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.72.

Euronav Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:EURN opened at $17.72 on Wednesday. Euronav has a fifty-two week low of $14.45 and a fifty-two week high of $19.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The shipping company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.24. Euronav had a net margin of 69.69% and a return on equity of 25.44%. The business had revenue of $233.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.87 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Euronav will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Euronav in the fourth quarter valued at $8,510,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Euronav in the fourth quarter valued at $9,430,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Euronav by 710.3% in the fourth quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 349,455 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,147,000 after purchasing an additional 306,326 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in Euronav during the 4th quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in Euronav during the 4th quarter valued at $6,819,000.

Euronav Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. It also owns and operates a fleet of vessels. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium.

Further Reading

