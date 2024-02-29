Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) Sets New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $11.00 to $9.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Eventbrite traded as low as $5.51 and last traded at $5.57, with a volume of 903937 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.80.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Eventbrite from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley assumed coverage on Eventbrite in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Eventbrite from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. BWS Financial began coverage on shares of Eventbrite in a report on Monday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Eventbrite from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eventbrite has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.60.
Eventbrite, Inc operates a self-service ticketing and experience technology platform that serves event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, enhance reach, and drive ticket sales.
