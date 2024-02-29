Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) Sets New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $11.00 to $9.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Eventbrite traded as low as $5.51 and last traded at $5.57, with a volume of 903937 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.80.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Eventbrite from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley assumed coverage on Eventbrite in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Eventbrite from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. BWS Financial began coverage on shares of Eventbrite in a report on Monday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Eventbrite from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eventbrite has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 55.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,109,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,551 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 3,567,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259,000 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Eventbrite during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,452,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Eventbrite by 76.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,780,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203,077 shares during the period. Finally, Divisadero Street Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Eventbrite in the second quarter worth $10,505,000. 81.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.60.



Eventbrite, Inc operates a self-service ticketing and experience technology platform that serves event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, enhance reach, and drive ticket sales.

