EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.06) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair lifted their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for EverQuote in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 27th. William Blair analyst R. Schackart now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.31). The consensus estimate for EverQuote’s current full-year earnings is ($0.85) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for EverQuote’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.36) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.36) EPS.

Get EverQuote alerts:

EVER has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of EverQuote in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of EverQuote from $13.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James raised EverQuote from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. B. Riley lifted their price target on EverQuote from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on EverQuote from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EverQuote has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.80.

EverQuote Stock Down 9.5 %

Shares of EVER opened at $15.95 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.70. EverQuote has a twelve month low of $5.36 and a twelve month high of $20.34.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EverQuote

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in EverQuote during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in EverQuote by 398.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in EverQuote during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in EverQuote by 82.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in EverQuote during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director David B. Blundin sold 89,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $1,337,655.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 802,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,038,835. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Ventures Lllp Link sold 5,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.11, for a total value of $101,753.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,849,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,637,741.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Blundin sold 89,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $1,337,655.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 802,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,038,835. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 163,636 shares of company stock valued at $2,585,567 in the last ninety days. 38.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EverQuote Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, life, and health insurance. It also engages in online business activities. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EverQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.