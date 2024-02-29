Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Insider Frederica M. Williams Sells 2,714 Shares

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) insider Frederica M. Williams sold 2,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.60, for a total transaction of $156,326.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,245,369.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Eversource Energy Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE:ES opened at $58.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.52, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.57. Eversource Energy has a 1-year low of $52.03 and a 1-year high of $81.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.02). Eversource Energy had a positive return on equity of 9.92% and a negative net margin of 3.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

Eversource Energy Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.715 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th. This is an increase from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -214.28%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ES. Guggenheim raised shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Eversource Energy to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.50.

Institutional Trading of Eversource Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ES. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 2.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,117,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,781,363,000 after purchasing an additional 488,392 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 101,201.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,617,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,057,818,000 after purchasing an additional 12,604,649 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 1.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,863,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $557,695,000 after purchasing an additional 128,215 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 3.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,795,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $551,455,000 after purchasing an additional 246,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,650,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $448,567,000 after purchasing an additional 353,171 shares in the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

