Everspin Technologies’ (MRAM) Buy Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $12.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 31.29% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Everspin Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd.

NASDAQ:MRAM opened at $9.14 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.79 and a 200-day moving average of $9.21. The company has a market capitalization of $191.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11 and a beta of 1.05. Everspin Technologies has a 52 week low of $5.90 and a 52 week high of $10.50.

In related news, Director Darin G. Billerbeck sold 10,000 shares of Everspin Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.73, for a total transaction of $87,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,625.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Everspin Technologies news, CFO Anuj Aggarwal sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.77, for a total value of $131,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 184,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,614,092.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Darin G. Billerbeck sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.73, for a total transaction of $87,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 82,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,625.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,557 shares of company stock valued at $572,522 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Everspin Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Everspin Technologies by 32,978.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,617 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Everspin Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in Everspin Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Everspin Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.72% of the company’s stock.

Everspin Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) products in the United States, Hong Kong, Japan, China, Canada, Germany, and internationally. It offers Toggle MRAM, spin-transfer torque MRAM, and tunnel magneto resistance sensor products, as well as foundry services for MRAM products.

