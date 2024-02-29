Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) Updates Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.000-0.050 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.5 million-$14.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.6 million.

Everspin Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MRAM traded down $1.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.03. The company had a trading volume of 161,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,412. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.79 and its 200 day moving average is $9.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.63 million, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.05. Everspin Technologies has a twelve month low of $5.90 and a twelve month high of $10.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MRAM shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Everspin Technologies in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Everspin Technologies from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Sanjeev Aggarwal sold 15,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $140,292.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 188,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,693,512. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Anuj Aggarwal sold 11,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.55, for a total transaction of $95,956.65. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 172,824 shares in the company, valued at $1,477,645.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjeev Aggarwal sold 15,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $140,292.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 188,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,693,512. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,557 shares of company stock worth $572,522 in the last ninety days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Everspin Technologies

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PDT Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Everspin Technologies by 13.6% during the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 21,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,588 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of Everspin Technologies by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 29,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 8,639 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everspin Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Everspin Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Everspin Technologies by 13,153.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 14,206 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.72% of the company’s stock.

Everspin Technologies Company Profile

Everspin Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) products in the United States, Hong Kong, Japan, China, Canada, Germany, and internationally. It offers Toggle MRAM, spin-transfer torque MRAM, and tunnel magneto resistance sensor products, as well as foundry services for MRAM products.

