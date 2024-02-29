Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott Sells 2,710 Shares

Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 2,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $154,171.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,192.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

On Wednesday, February 21st, Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 1,493 shares of Exact Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $91,819.50.

On Thursday, February 15th, Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 1,888 shares of Exact Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total transaction of $115,979.84.

Shares of NASDAQ EXAS opened at $56.31 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.93 and a 200-day moving average of $68.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.39 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Exact Sciences Co. has a 12 month low of $56.05 and a 12 month high of $100.77.

Exact Sciences ( NASDAQ:EXAS ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The medical research company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $646.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.83 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 8.17% and a negative return on equity of 6.60%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.72) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Exact Sciences Co. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 18,858 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Exact Sciences by 11.8% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,961,514 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $270,254,000 after buying an additional 418,770 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its position in Exact Sciences by 103.6% during the third quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 20,092 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 10,223 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 383.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 107,054 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,303,000 after purchasing an additional 84,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 35.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,126 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 1,851 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Exact Sciences from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Benchmark raised Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.31.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

