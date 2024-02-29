Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott Sells 2,710 Shares

Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 2,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $154,171.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,192.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Jeffrey Thomas Elliott also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, February 21st, Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 1,493 shares of Exact Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $91,819.50.
- On Thursday, February 15th, Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 1,888 shares of Exact Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total transaction of $115,979.84.
Exact Sciences Stock Down 1.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ EXAS opened at $56.31 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.93 and a 200-day moving average of $68.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.39 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Exact Sciences Co. has a 12 month low of $56.05 and a 12 month high of $100.77.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 18,858 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Exact Sciences by 11.8% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,961,514 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $270,254,000 after buying an additional 418,770 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its position in Exact Sciences by 103.6% during the third quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 20,092 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 10,223 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 383.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 107,054 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,303,000 after purchasing an additional 84,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 35.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,126 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 1,851 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Exact Sciences from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Benchmark raised Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.31.
Get Our Latest Research Report on EXAS
About Exact Sciences
Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Exact Sciences
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- CarGurus Stock is Set for a Rally This Quarter, Above all Peers
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- The iShares Russell 2000 ETF Edges Closer to Major Breakout
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- PANW Profits from Pelosi: Former House Speaker’s Recent Trades
Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.