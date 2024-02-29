Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) General Counsel James Herriott Sells 784 Shares

Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) General Counsel James Herriott sold 784 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $44,601.76. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 8,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $460,638.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

James Herriott also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

On Wednesday, February 21st, James Herriott sold 415 shares of Exact Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $25,522.50.

On Thursday, February 15th, James Herriott sold 421 shares of Exact Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total value of $25,862.03.

Exact Sciences Price Performance

EXAS stock opened at $56.31 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.93 and a 200-day moving average of $68.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.39 and a beta of 1.27. Exact Sciences Co. has a 12 month low of $56.05 and a 12 month high of $100.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Institutional Trading of Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences ( NASDAQ:EXAS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The medical research company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.26. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 6.60% and a negative net margin of 8.17%. The company had revenue of $646.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.72) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Exact Sciences Co. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Exact Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 459.5% in the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 414 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on EXAS. Benchmark raised shares of Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Exact Sciences from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Exact Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.31.

View Our Latest Report on EXAS

Exact Sciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.