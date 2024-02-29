Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) General Counsel James Herriott Sells 784 Shares

Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) General Counsel James Herriott sold 784 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $44,601.76. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 8,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $460,638.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
James Herriott also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, February 21st, James Herriott sold 415 shares of Exact Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $25,522.50.
- On Thursday, February 15th, James Herriott sold 421 shares of Exact Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total value of $25,862.03.
Exact Sciences Price Performance
EXAS stock opened at $56.31 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.93 and a 200-day moving average of $68.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.39 and a beta of 1.27. Exact Sciences Co. has a 12 month low of $56.05 and a 12 month high of $100.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.
Institutional Trading of Exact Sciences
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Exact Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 459.5% in the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 414 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms have issued reports on EXAS. Benchmark raised shares of Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Exact Sciences from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Exact Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.31.
View Our Latest Report on EXAS
Exact Sciences Company Profile
Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Exact Sciences
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Amazon Stock: Why it’s Finally Included in the Dow Index
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- CarGurus Stock is Set for a Rally This Quarter, Above all Peers
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- The iShares Russell 2000 ETF Edges Closer to Major Breakout
Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.