Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) Major Shareholder Buys $290,876.19 in Stock

Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Free Report) major shareholder Steven J. Mclaughlin bought 182,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.59 per share, for a total transaction of $290,876.19. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,529,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,562,215.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Expensify Stock Performance

Shares of Expensify stock opened at $2.05 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 1.32. Expensify, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.52 and a 12 month high of $9.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.44.

Get Expensify alerts:

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $35.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.85 million. Expensify had a negative net margin of 27.70% and a negative return on equity of 42.07%. The business’s revenue was down 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Expensify, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Expensify from $5.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Expensify from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Expensify currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on EXFY

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Expensify

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Expensify by 287.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,116,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,848,000 after buying an additional 3,053,582 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Expensify by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,866,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,536,000 after buying an additional 1,431,326 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in Expensify by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,359,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,297,000 after buying an additional 1,309,037 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Expensify by 252.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,118,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,927,000 after buying an additional 801,183 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Expensify by 135.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,015,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,108,000 after buying an additional 584,734 shares during the period. 56.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Expensify Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Expensify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expensify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.