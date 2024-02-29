Experience Co Limited (ASX:EXP) Insider Alexander (Alex) White Acquires 3,000,000 Shares

Experience Co Limited (ASX:EXP – Get Free Report) insider Alexander (Alex) White purchased 3,000,000 shares of Experience stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.17 ($0.11) per share, with a total value of A$495,000.00 ($323,529.41).

Experience Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.98.

Experience Company Profile

Experience Co Limited engages in adventure tourism and leisure business in Australia and New Zealand. The company operates through Skydiving and Adventure Experiences segments. It provides tandem skydive and related products; and reef-based dive and snorkel experiences, as well as rainforest tours. The company also offers island day trips, reef tours, multi-days experiences, and tree ropes and ziplining experiences.

