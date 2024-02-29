Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $149.75.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EXR. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $168.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Extra Space Storage

Insider Activity at Extra Space Storage

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Extra Space Storage

In other Extra Space Storage news, Director Joseph Saffire sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.10, for a total transaction of $3,852,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,344 shares in the company, valued at $6,525,210.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 1,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 3,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Stock Performance

NYSE EXR opened at $138.29 on Friday. Extra Space Storage has a 52-week low of $101.19 and a 52-week high of $170.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $29.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $148.80 and a 200-day moving average of $133.22.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($1.01). The business had revenue of $797.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $778.05 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 35.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Extra Space Storage will post 8.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Extra Space Storage Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 119.12%.

About Extra Space Storage

(Get Free Report

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,651 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.5 million units and approximately 279.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.