Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) Plans $0.17 Quarterly Dividend

Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the bank on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th.

Farmers National Banc has raised its dividend by an average of 15.6% per year over the last three years. Farmers National Banc has a payout ratio of 51.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Farmers National Banc to earn $1.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.4%.

FMNB opened at $13.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $508.36 million, a P/E ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.88 and a 200-day moving average of $12.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Farmers National Banc has a 12-month low of $10.38 and a 12-month high of $14.75.

Farmers National Banc ( NASDAQ:FMNB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. Farmers National Banc had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 19.57%. The business had revenue of $44.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.65 million. Equities analysts forecast that Farmers National Banc will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FMNB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Farmers National Banc in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Farmers National Banc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Farmers National Banc from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded Farmers National Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised Farmers National Banc from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

In other news, EVP Timothy F. Shaffer sold 4,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.21, for a total transaction of $56,896.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,157 shares in the company, valued at $471,160.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 1,577 shares of company stock valued at $21,883 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMNB. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,890,569 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,756,000 after purchasing an additional 395,203 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Farmers National Banc by 11.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 729,283 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,218,000 after acquiring an additional 76,686 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Farmers National Banc by 11.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 691,963 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,746,000 after acquiring an additional 72,478 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 6.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,121,465 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,175,000 after acquiring an additional 71,515 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 114.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 115,841 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 61,744 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.84% of the company’s stock.

Farmers National Banc Corp. operates as a bank holding company for The Farmers National Bank of Canfield engages in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management businesses. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, brokerage, and other services.

