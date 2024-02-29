FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $(0.20)-$0.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of ($0.10). The company issued revenue guidance of $77-85 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $81.37 million. FARO Technologies also updated its Q1 2024 guidance to -0.200-0.000 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of FARO Technologies in a research note on Thursday.

FARO Technologies Trading Up 1.5 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FARO Technologies

FARO Technologies stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.73. The stock had a trading volume of 103,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,906. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $430.73 million, a PE ratio of -7.49 and a beta of 1.43. FARO Technologies has a 12 month low of $10.30 and a 12 month high of $27.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of FARO Technologies during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in FARO Technologies by 179.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,749 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in FARO Technologies by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,985 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in FARO Technologies by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,021 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in FARO Technologies by 241.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,183 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 2,959 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.56% of the company’s stock.

About FARO Technologies

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional measurement, imaging, and realization solutions in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Tracker, a combination of a portable large-volume laser measurement tool, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Projector, which provides a virtual template that operators and assemblers can use to quickly and accurate position components; and FARO Laser Scanning Portfolio to measure and collect a cloud of data points.

