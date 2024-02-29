Federal Home Loan Mortgage (OTCMKTS:FMCC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Federal Home Loan Mortgage (OTCMKTS:FMCC – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has $2.50 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $1.25.
Federal Home Loan Mortgage Stock Down 0.9 %
Shares of FMCC stock opened at $1.09 on Monday. Federal Home Loan Mortgage has a one year low of $0.37 and a one year high of $1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.74.
