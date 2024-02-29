Fetch.ai (FET) One Day Trading Volume Hits $544.72 Million

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 23.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 29th. Over the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded 27.5% higher against the US dollar. Fetch.ai has a total market capitalization of $1.18 billion and $544.72 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.42 or 0.00002263 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.74 or 0.00068259 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.05 or 0.00020845 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.91 or 0.00019024 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00006295 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00007737 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001379 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Fetch.ai Coin Profile

Fetch.ai (FET) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 831,820,546 coins. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch-ai.network.

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

