Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Purchased by CWA Asset Management Group LLC

CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,451 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Korea Investment CORP grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 5.5% in the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 215,121 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,890,000 after purchasing an additional 11,181 shares during the last quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 77.4% in the third quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 173,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,562,000 after purchasing an additional 75,500 shares during the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,096,000. Finally, Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $14,862,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ellen R. Alemany purchased 735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.32 per share, with a total value of $44,335.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,131,286.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of FIS stock opened at $67.30 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.41. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.91 and a 52 week high of $68.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $38.80 billion, a PE ratio of -5.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.95.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.01). Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 54.30% and a positive return on equity of 13.06%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, February 26th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -18.51%.

Several research firms have recently commented on FIS. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.47.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

