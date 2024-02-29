Financial Comparison: MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) and RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ)

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA – Get Free Report) and RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Dividends

MFA Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 13.0%. RLJ Lodging Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. MFA Financial pays out 318.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. RLJ Lodging Trust pays out 125.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. RLJ Lodging Trust has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

57.8% of MFA Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.8% of RLJ Lodging Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of MFA Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of RLJ Lodging Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MFA Financial $605.60 million 1.81 $80.16 million $0.44 24.43 RLJ Lodging Trust $1.33 billion 1.38 $41.92 million $0.32 36.78

This table compares MFA Financial and RLJ Lodging Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

MFA Financial has higher earnings, but lower revenue than RLJ Lodging Trust. MFA Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than RLJ Lodging Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

MFA Financial has a beta of 2.12, indicating that its share price is 112% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RLJ Lodging Trust has a beta of 1.72, indicating that its share price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for MFA Financial and RLJ Lodging Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MFA Financial 0 2 5 0 2.71 RLJ Lodging Trust 0 2 3 0 2.60

MFA Financial presently has a consensus price target of $12.08, suggesting a potential upside of 12.40%. RLJ Lodging Trust has a consensus price target of $13.70, suggesting a potential upside of 16.40%. Given RLJ Lodging Trust’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe RLJ Lodging Trust is more favorable than MFA Financial.

Profitability

This table compares MFA Financial and RLJ Lodging Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MFA Financial 13.24% 9.44% 1.82% RLJ Lodging Trust 5.76% 3.77% 1.55%

Summary

MFA Financial beats RLJ Lodging Trust on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MFA Financial

MFA Financial, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities, agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets. MFA Financial, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is based in New York, New York.

About RLJ Lodging Trust

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio currently consists of 96 hotels with approximately 21,200 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

