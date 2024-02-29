First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Shares Sold by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina trimmed its holdings in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,462 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,470 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in First Solar were worth $11,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Pacific Financial acquired a new position in shares of First Solar during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Estabrook Capital Management acquired a new position in First Solar in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Solar during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of First Solar by 97.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 421 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in First Solar in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Get First Solar alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FSLR. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of First Solar from $268.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of First Solar in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $211.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of First Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $214.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of First Solar from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of First Solar from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.48.

Insider Activity

In other First Solar news, insider Georges Antoun sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.02, for a total value of $422,448.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,041 shares in the company, valued at $7,400,056.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

First Solar Stock Performance

NASDAQ FSLR opened at $149.25 on Thursday. First Solar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.21 and a 1 year high of $232.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.24.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. First Solar had a net margin of 25.03% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. Analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Solar Profile

(Free Report)

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.