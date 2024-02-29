First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) Shares Sold by Tyler Stone Wealth Management

Tyler Stone Wealth Management lowered its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Free Report) by 33.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $108,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,374,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,837,000 after purchasing an additional 584,185 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,237,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,734,000 after acquiring an additional 130,520 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,049,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,798,000 after acquiring an additional 24,430 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,005,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,424,000 after purchasing an additional 95,844 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 72.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,737,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,530,000 after purchasing an additional 728,882 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FV traded up $0.39 on Thursday, hitting $55.32. The company had a trading volume of 10,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,825. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.07. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 12-month low of $41.05 and a 12-month high of $55.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $0.0469 dividend. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

