First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA) Hits New 1-Year High at $72.39

Shares of First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $72.39 and last traded at $72.35, with a volume of 2407 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $71.86.
First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.61.
First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.4904 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund
First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile
The First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FTA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Large Cap Value index. The fund selects and weights value stocks using fundamental factors including sales, book value and cash flows. FTA was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.
