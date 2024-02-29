First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA) Hits New 1-Year High at $72.39

Shares of First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $72.39 and last traded at $72.35, with a volume of 2407 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $71.86.

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.61.

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.4904 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 0.7% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 434,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,004,000 after acquiring an additional 3,148 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 1.4% in the second quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 57,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,818,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. grew its holdings in First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 200.0% during the second quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 22,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 15,100 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 0.3% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 229,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,278,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the last quarter.

The First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FTA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Large Cap Value index. The fund selects and weights value stocks using fundamental factors including sales, book value and cash flows. FTA was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.

