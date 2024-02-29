First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund (NASDAQ:QTEC) Short Interest Update

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund (NASDAQ:QTEC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,500 shares, a decline of 50.7% from the January 31st total of 161,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 110,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Shares of QTEC stock traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $189.18. 9,482 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119,719. First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund has a 12-month low of $115.94 and a 12-month high of $192.18. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $180.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.38.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a $0.0312 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.
The First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund (QTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Technology Sector index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of the largest Nasdaq-listed US technology stocks. QTEC was launched on Apr 19, 2006 and is managed by First Trust.
