First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund (NASDAQ:QTEC) Short Interest Update

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund (NASDAQ:QTEC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,500 shares, a decline of 50.7% from the January 31st total of 161,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 110,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund Price Performance

Shares of QTEC stock traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $189.18. 9,482 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119,719. First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund has a 12-month low of $115.94 and a 12-month high of $192.18. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $180.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.38.

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a $0.0312 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter.

The First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund (QTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Technology Sector index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of the largest Nasdaq-listed US technology stocks. QTEC was launched on Apr 19, 2006 and is managed by First Trust.

