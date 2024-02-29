FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) Director Douglas Richard Rippel Sells 17,707 Shares of Stock

FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Free Report) Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 17,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.32, for a total transaction of $2,059,678.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,620,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $653,782,143.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Douglas Richard Rippel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 26th, Douglas Richard Rippel sold 15,330 shares of FirstCash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.34, for a total transaction of $1,798,822.20.

On Thursday, February 22nd, Douglas Richard Rippel sold 23,236 shares of FirstCash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.93, for a total transaction of $2,740,221.48.

On Tuesday, February 20th, Douglas Richard Rippel sold 28,412 shares of FirstCash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.16, for a total transaction of $3,357,161.92.

On Friday, February 16th, Douglas Richard Rippel sold 31,930 shares of FirstCash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.68, for a total transaction of $3,821,382.40.

On Wednesday, February 14th, Douglas Richard Rippel sold 24,174 shares of FirstCash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.55, for a total transaction of $2,890,001.70.

On Monday, February 12th, Douglas Richard Rippel sold 20,025 shares of FirstCash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.91, for a total transaction of $2,381,172.75.

On Friday, February 9th, Douglas Richard Rippel sold 20,499 shares of FirstCash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total transaction of $2,414,987.19.

On Wednesday, February 7th, Douglas Richard Rippel sold 25,968 shares of FirstCash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.10, for a total transaction of $3,014,884.80.

On Monday, February 5th, Douglas Richard Rippel sold 19,020 shares of FirstCash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.34, for a total transaction of $2,231,806.80.

FirstCash Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of FCFS stock opened at $115.89 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $113.51 and a 200-day moving average of $106.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. FirstCash Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.74 and a 12-month high of $122.87. The company has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 0.62.

FirstCash Dividend Announcement

FirstCash ( NASDAQ:FCFS ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.25. FirstCash had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The company had revenue of $852.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $859.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FCFS. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of FirstCash in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of FirstCash from $131.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in FirstCash in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in FirstCash by 86.5% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in FirstCash by 87.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in FirstCash in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in FirstCash in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

About FirstCash

(Get Free Report)

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Retail POS Payment Solutions segments. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

Featured Stories

