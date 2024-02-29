Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Position Cut by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 4.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 304,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 15,347 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $34,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 4.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,700,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,904,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,653 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 15.5% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,391,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,067,746,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193,931 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 1.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,421,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,400,906,000 after acquiring an additional 149,811 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 131.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,980,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,008,744,000 after acquiring an additional 5,666,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlueSpruce Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 6.7% in the second quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 7,419,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $936,007,000 after acquiring an additional 465,468 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 6,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.91, for a total transaction of $876,892.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 146,856 shares in the company, valued at $19,078,062.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Vice Chairman Christopher M. Foskett sold 25,429 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $3,432,915.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 97,665 shares in the company, valued at $13,184,775. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 6,750 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.91, for a total transaction of $876,892.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 146,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,078,062.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 301,900 shares of company stock worth $40,224,844 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Stock Down 1.8 %

NYSE FI opened at $147.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.88. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.99 and a twelve month high of $151.97. The stock has a market cap of $87.36 billion, a PE ratio of 29.59, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.91.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.63 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Saturday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.04.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Featured Stories

