Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Shares Acquired by Teza Capital Management LLC

Teza Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 335.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,152 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,135 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Five Below were worth $2,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Five Below by 2.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,482 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Five Below during the first quarter worth about $209,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Five Below by 10.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,722 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Five Below by 793.1% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,563 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Five Below by 7.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 30,353 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,936,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Thomas Vellios sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.82, for a total transaction of $1,858,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 333,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,007,576.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Five Below from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Five Below from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Five Below from $219.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Five Below from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Five Below from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.88.

Five Below Price Performance

NASDAQ FIVE opened at $199.34 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $193.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $182.49. The company has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.19. Five Below, Inc. has a 12 month low of $144.57 and a 12 month high of $220.19.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $736.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.04 million. Five Below had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 19.42%. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Five Below, Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

Featured Stories

