Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $82.67.

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded Formula One Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th.

Formula One Group Stock Performance

Insider Activity

Formula One Group stock opened at $69.89 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.45 and its 200-day moving average is $65.70. Formula One Group has a 12 month low of $60.95 and a 12 month high of $78.58.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 175,827 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.70 per share, for a total transaction of $5,397,888.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 48,499,472 shares in the company, valued at $1,488,933,790.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Formula One Group news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 175,827 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.70 per share, for a total transaction of $5,397,888.90. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 48,499,472 shares in the company, valued at $1,488,933,790.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Larry E. Romrell sold 21,478 shares of Formula One Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total value of $600,739.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,449.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 2,474,462 shares of company stock worth $75,600,119.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,043,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,456,000 after purchasing an additional 73,369 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 283.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 363,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,231,000 after purchasing an additional 268,910 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 283,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,580,000 after purchasing an additional 39,355 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 174,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,848,000 after purchasing an additional 9,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 643.6% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 144,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,094,000 after purchasing an additional 124,798 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Formula One Group

Formula One Group, through its subsidiary Formula 1, engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. The company holds commercial rights for the FIA Formula One world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

Further Reading

