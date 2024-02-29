Fortescue Ltd (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) Raises Dividend to $1.40 Per Share

Fortescue Ltd (OTCMKTS:FSUGY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 29th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of 1.3952 per share on Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 7.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This is an increase from Fortescue’s previous dividend of $1.27.
Fortescue Trading Down 2.4 %
Shares of Fortescue stock traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $35.33. 16,682 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,724. Fortescue has a twelve month low of $24.33 and a twelve month high of $39.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.
About Fortescue
