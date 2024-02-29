Forum Energy Technologies (FET) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results on Friday, March 1st.

Forum Energy Technologies Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:FET opened at $19.43 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Forum Energy Technologies has a 12-month low of $17.65 and a 12-month high of $31.03.

Get Forum Energy Technologies alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Forum Energy Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 180.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,602 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 12,614 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 534,632 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,853,000 after buying an additional 3,225 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 13,088 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 3,258 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 35,821 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 5,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 29,251 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Forum Energy Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FET

About Forum Energy Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes products serving the oil, natural gas, industrial, and renewable energy industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Drilling & Downhole, Completions, and Production. The Drilling & Downhole segment designs, manufactures, and supplies products, and provides related services to the drilling, well construction, artificial lift, and subsea energy construction markets, including applications in oil and natural gas, renewable energy, defense, and communications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Forum Energy Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forum Energy Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.