Fractyl Health (NASDAQ:GUTS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Fractyl Health (NASDAQ:GUTS – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Fractyl Health in a report on Tuesday. They issued an overweight rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Fractyl Health in a report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 price target for the company.

Get Fractyl Health alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Fractyl Health

Fractyl Health Stock Up 4.2 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of GUTS opened at $9.50 on Wednesday. Fractyl Health has a fifty-two week low of $6.91 and a fifty-two week high of $14.50.

In related news, Director Ajay Royan acquired 333,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,995.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,251,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,778,500. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

About Fractyl Health

(Get Free Report)

Fractyl Health, Inc, a metabolic therapeutics company, develops therapies for the treatment of type 2 diabetes (T2D) and obesity. The company develops Revita DMR System (Revita), an outpatient procedural therapy designed to durably modify duodenal dysfunction, a pathologic consequence of a high fat and high sugar diet, which can initiate T2D and obesity in humans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fractyl Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fractyl Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.