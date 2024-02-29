Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Financial Group

Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $117.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 11.48% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on FNV. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Franco-Nevada from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Raymond James lowered their price target on Franco-Nevada from $148.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $159.00 to $141.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $219.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.78.

Shares of NYSE:FNV opened at $104.96 on Thursday. Franco-Nevada has a 1 year low of $102.29 and a 1 year high of $161.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.17 billion, a PE ratio of 29.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.71.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,565,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,211,558,000 after acquiring an additional 208,392 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,008,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,219,807,000 after acquiring an additional 566,539 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,079,951 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,005,852,000 after acquiring an additional 659,324 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,778,127 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $972,707,000 after acquiring an additional 789,070 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,244,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $802,731,000 after purchasing an additional 139,826 shares during the last quarter. 66.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids.

