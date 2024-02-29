Fred Alger Management LLC Acquires 85,346 Shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX)

Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Free Report) by 11.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 832,951 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,346 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC owned about 1.33% of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics worth $47,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MLTX. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 956.6% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $189,000. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the third quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the second quarter valued at $221,000.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:MLTX traded down $1.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $55.51. 170,302 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 407,416. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.80 and a beta of 1.30. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has a 52-week low of $17.82 and a 52-week high of $64.98.

Insider Activity

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, CFO Matthias Bodenstedt sold 94,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.22, for a total value of $5,610,265.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 526,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,159,609.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other MoonLake Immunotherapeutics news, insider Kristian Reich sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.43, for a total transaction of $574,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,747,077.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Matthias Bodenstedt sold 94,736 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.22, for a total transaction of $5,610,265.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 526,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,159,609.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 164,736 shares of company stock worth $9,762,766 over the last three months. Insiders own 15.27% of the company’s stock.

MLTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.25.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Company Profile

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It is developing Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody for the treatment of inflammation diseases. The company is involved in conducting Phase II trials for hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, or axial spondyloarthritis.

