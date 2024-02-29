Fred Alger Management LLC Buys 1,464 Shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,111 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $20,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new stake in Ferrari during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ferrari by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Ferrari by 327.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RACE. Barclays upgraded shares of Ferrari from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Ferrari from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Ferrari from $413.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Ferrari in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ferrari from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $337.00.

NYSE:RACE traded down $7.97 on Thursday, reaching $420.59. 198,021 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 358,461. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 2.98. Ferrari has a 52 week low of $252.17 and a 52 week high of $430.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $362.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $336.60.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.15. Ferrari had a net margin of 21.06% and a return on equity of 43.84%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Ferrari will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

