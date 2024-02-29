Fred Alger Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Fred Alger Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 61.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,847 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 163,720 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in Insulet were worth $16,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in Insulet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Insulet by 251.0% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 172 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Insulet by 104.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 180 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Insulet in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co boosted its holdings in Insulet by 518.8% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 198 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PODD stock traded down $0.67 on Thursday, hitting $162.93. 127,110 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 910,632. The firm has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.22, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.05. Insulet Co. has a 52 week low of $125.82 and a 52 week high of $335.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 2.62.

Insulet ( NASDAQ:PODD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $509.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.26 million. Insulet had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 32.19%. The company’s revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Insulet Co. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PODD. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Insulet from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $234.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Insulet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Insulet from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Insulet from $214.00 to $213.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Insulet from $163.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $250.33.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

