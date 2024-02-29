Fred Alger Management LLC Grows Position in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) by 1,892.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,579 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 169,614 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Celsius worth $30,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Celsius by 20.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Celsius by 8.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after purchasing an additional 4,285 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Celsius by 4.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Celsius by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 394,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,771,000 after purchasing an additional 7,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Celsius by 53.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 9,946 shares during the last quarter. 60.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In related news, major shareholder Deborah Desantis sold 128,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total value of $5,640,463.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,096,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,367,004,777.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Deborah Desantis sold 128,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total value of $5,640,463.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,096,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,367,004,777.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jarrod Langhans sold 2,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.72, for a total value of $136,184.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 82,046 shares in the company, valued at $4,653,649.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,099,058 shares of company stock valued at $51,603,269. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:CELH traded up $6.58 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $74.35. 9,197,767 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,476,125. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.41. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.75 and a 52 week high of $77.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 161.25 and a beta of 1.73.
Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in the United States and internationally. The company offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.
