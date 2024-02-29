Fred Alger Management LLC Grows Position in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) by 1,892.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,579 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 169,614 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Celsius worth $30,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Celsius by 20.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Celsius by 8.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after purchasing an additional 4,285 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Celsius by 4.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Celsius by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 394,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,771,000 after purchasing an additional 7,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Celsius by 53.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 9,946 shares during the last quarter. 60.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Deborah Desantis sold 128,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total value of $5,640,463.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,096,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,367,004,777.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Deborah Desantis sold 128,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total value of $5,640,463.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,096,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,367,004,777.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jarrod Langhans sold 2,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.72, for a total value of $136,184.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 82,046 shares in the company, valued at $4,653,649.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,099,058 shares of company stock valued at $51,603,269. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on CELH shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Celsius in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Celsius from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Maxim Group upgraded Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Celsius in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.82.

Celsius Stock Up 9.7 %

NASDAQ:CELH traded up $6.58 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $74.35. 9,197,767 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,476,125. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.41. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.75 and a 52 week high of $77.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 161.25 and a beta of 1.73.

About Celsius

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in the United States and internationally. The company offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

