Fred Alger Management LLC Has $22.78 Million Stock Holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

Fred Alger Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 638,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 17,239 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC owned about 0.78% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical worth $22,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,882 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 4,373 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,611 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 40,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,927,000 after purchasing an additional 7,469 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at about $252,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 463,996 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,693,000 after acquiring an additional 141,945 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.37% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
RARE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Wedbush raised their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.18.
Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of RARE stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $53.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 772,882. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 0.66. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a one year low of $31.52 and a one year high of $54.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.85.
Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.52) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.65) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $127.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.38 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 369.54% and a negative net margin of 139.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.16) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical
Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.
