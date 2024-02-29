Fred Alger Management LLC Has $28.67 Million Stock Position in RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO)

Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO – Free Report) by 18.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,452,879 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 230,664 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC owned approximately 1.24% of RXO worth $28,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in RXO during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in RXO by 6,329.0% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in RXO during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its position in RXO by 7,985.7% during the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 2,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in RXO by 61.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RXO shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on RXO from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on RXO from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on RXO from $16.50 to $19.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Bank of America downgraded RXO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on RXO from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “negative” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RXO currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.14.

In other RXO news, major shareholder Mfn Partners, Lp acquired 919,720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.04 per share, with a total value of $19,350,908.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,675,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,769,763.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of RXO stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $21.00. The company had a trading volume of 31,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,080. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 511.13, a P/E/G ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.11 and a 200 day moving average of $20.29. RXO, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.94 and a 52-week high of $24.33.

RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $978.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $996.33 million. RXO had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 0.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that RXO, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RXO, Inc provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services. The company also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. RXO, Inc was founded in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

