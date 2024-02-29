Fred Alger Management LLC Has $34.16 Million Stock Holdings in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

Fred Alger Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,058,664 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,892 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in Q2 were worth $34,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QTWO. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Q2 during the 1st quarter valued at $774,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Q2 by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after buying an additional 10,226 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Q2 by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,575 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,549,000 after buying an additional 1,997 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Q2 by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Q2 by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 228,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,109,000 after purchasing an additional 65,252 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on QTWO shares. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Q2 from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Q2 from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Q2 from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Q2 from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Q2 from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.73.

Q2 Stock Performance

QTWO stock traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $46.79. The company had a trading volume of 59,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,539. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of -40.43 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.22. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.91 and a 12 month high of $47.90.

Insider Activity

In other news, CRO Michael A. Volanoski sold 2,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.78, for a total value of $110,128.70. Following the sale, the executive now owns 201,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,628,122.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO David J. Mehok sold 741 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.78, for a total value of $27,994.98. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 164,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,229,581.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Michael A. Volanoski sold 2,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.78, for a total transaction of $110,128.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 201,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,628,122.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 223,401 shares of company stock valued at $9,358,435 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Q2 Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

Featured Articles

