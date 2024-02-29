Fred Alger Management LLC Has $43.80 Million Position in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI)

Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Free Report) by 249.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 795,973 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 568,301 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC owned 2.94% of Impinj worth $43,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PI. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its position in Impinj by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,022,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,260,000 after buying an additional 292,470 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Impinj by 153.3% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 482,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,274,000 after purchasing an additional 292,158 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Impinj by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,189,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,610,000 after purchasing an additional 168,597 shares during the period. Sora Investors LLC acquired a new position in Impinj in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,080,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Impinj by 192.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 237,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,958,000 after acquiring an additional 156,551 shares in the last quarter.

Get Impinj alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Impinj news, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $525,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 278,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,280,615. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 5,000 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $525,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 278,863 shares in the company, valued at $29,280,615. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Cary Baker sold 1,455 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.68, for a total value of $150,854.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,767,504.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,072 shares of company stock valued at $10,864,025 over the last ninety days. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Impinj Stock Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NASDAQ:PI traded up $2.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $105.07. The stock had a trading volume of 37,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,799. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.26, a quick ratio of 5.59 and a current ratio of 8.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.85. Impinj, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.39 and a 12-month high of $144.90.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PI shares. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on Impinj from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Impinj from $89.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Impinj from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Impinj from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Impinj to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.43.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Impinj

Impinj Profile

(Free Report)

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform wirelessly connects items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Impinj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impinj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.