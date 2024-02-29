Fred Alger Management LLC Increases Holdings in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR)

Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Free Report) by 2,504.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 691,840 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 665,272 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in Schrödinger were worth $19,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 1,676.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Schrödinger in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 304.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 260.0% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.14% of the company’s stock.

Schrödinger stock traded down $5.78 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $25.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,674,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 805,555. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.22. Schrödinger, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.76 and a twelve month high of $59.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 46.14 and a beta of 1.60.

Schrödinger ( NASDAQ:SDGR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.12. Schrödinger had a negative return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 22.16%. The company had revenue of $74.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.12 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.39) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Schrödinger, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Robert Lorne Abel sold 1,205 shares of Schrödinger stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total transaction of $33,197.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $257,317. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Kenneth Patrick Lorton sold 901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.29, for a total value of $25,489.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,032,217.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert Lorne Abel sold 1,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total value of $33,197.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $257,317. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,651 shares of company stock valued at $102,395 over the last three months. 7.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SDGR. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Schrödinger from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Schrödinger from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Schrödinger from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen began coverage on Schrödinger in a report on Friday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Schrödinger from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.22.

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops physics-based computational platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on licensing its software to transform molecular discovery for life sciences and materials science industries.

