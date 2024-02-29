Fred Alger Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS)

Fred Alger Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 836,486 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 36,050 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in Agilysys were worth $55,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AGYS. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Agilysys by 370.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 890 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Agilysys by 751.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 443 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Agilysys in the 4th quarter worth $80,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Agilysys by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Agilysys by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,559 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Agilysys news, major shareholder Mak Capital One Llc sold 13,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $1,002,768.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,063,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $229,975,370.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Agilysys news, major shareholder Mak Capital One Llc sold 13,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $1,002,768.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,063,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $229,975,370.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael A. Kaufman sold 20,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.70, for a total transaction of $1,835,122.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,952,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,672,048.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,338,900 shares of company stock worth $109,591,352 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Agilysys from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.75.

Agilysys Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:AGYS traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $77.96. 18,441 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 234,095. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 0.70. Agilysys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.00 and a 52 week high of $91.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.51.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The software maker reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $60.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.07 million. Agilysys had a net margin of 38.27% and a return on equity of 20.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Agilysys Company Profile

(Free Report)

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, inventory and procurement, payments, activity scheduling, reservations management, and related solutions to enhance guest experience.

