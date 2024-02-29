Fred Alger Management LLC Makes New $32.39 Million Investment in CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY)

Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,172,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,389,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CBAY. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 506.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 6,331 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 96.9% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. 95.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $32.50 target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CymaBay Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.14.
NASDAQ:CBAY traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $32.26. The stock had a trading volume of 602,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,281,574. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.57. CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.26 and a 12-month high of $32.33. The company has a quick ratio of 22.76, a current ratio of 22.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.03 and a beta of 0.28.
CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.42 million. On average, equities analysts expect that CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.
In other CymaBay Therapeutics news, CEO Sujal Shah sold 64,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $1,297,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,426,020. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Janet Dorling sold 6,000 shares of CymaBay Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $120,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sujal Shah sold 64,865 shares of CymaBay Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $1,297,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,426,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 154,097 shares of company stock worth $3,368,029. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.
CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta for the treatments of autoimmune liver disease, primary biliary cholangitis (PBC).
