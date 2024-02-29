Fred Alger Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT)

Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Free Report) by 6,108.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,186,031 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,166,929 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in Immunovant were worth $45,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMVT. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Immunovant by 47.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,748,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,467,000 after buying an additional 2,494,678 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Immunovant by 281.2% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,903,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,491,000 after buying an additional 1,404,404 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Immunovant by 95.4% during the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,523,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231,925 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Immunovant by 27.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,967,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,538,000 after purchasing an additional 854,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of Immunovant by 172.5% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 972,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,089,000 after purchasing an additional 615,833 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.45% of the company’s stock.

In other Immunovant news, CFO Eva Renee Barnett sold 2,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.15, for a total value of $105,919.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 320,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,583,183. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Eva Renee Barnett sold 2,930 shares of Immunovant stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.15, for a total transaction of $105,919.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 320,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,583,183. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Peter Salzmann sold 3,824 shares of Immunovant stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.59, for a total value of $147,568.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 944,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,455,394.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,151 shares of company stock worth $659,896. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IMVT. Bank of America boosted their price target on Immunovant from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Immunovant in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Immunovant in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Immunovant in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Immunovant from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Immunovant currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.73.

NASDAQ:IMVT traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $36.87. The company had a trading volume of 115,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,228,555. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.17. Immunovant, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.05 and a 1 year high of $45.58.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.07. Research analysts predict that Immunovant, Inc. will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that target the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor for the treatment of myasthenia gravis, thyroid eye disease, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, and Graves diseases, as well as warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

