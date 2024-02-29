Fred Alger Management LLC Reduces Stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Fred Alger Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 719,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 769,023 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $26,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in MGM Resorts International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in MGM Resorts International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on MGM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on MGM Resorts International from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays decreased their price target on MGM Resorts International from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MGM Resorts International news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.82, for a total transaction of $1,344,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 227,674 shares in the company, valued at $10,204,348.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total value of $434,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 73,695 shares in the company, valued at $3,202,047.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.82, for a total value of $1,344,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 227,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,204,348.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $2,229,100 over the last three months. 2.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MGM Resorts International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MGM traded up $0.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $42.58. The company had a trading volume of 650,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,466,822. MGM Resorts International has a twelve month low of $34.12 and a twelve month high of $51.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 2.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.39. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 7.07%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

MGM Resorts International declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 8th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 14.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

