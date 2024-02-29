Fresh2 Group Limited (NASDAQ:FRES) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Fresh2 Group Limited (NASDAQ:FRES – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 227,000 shares, an increase of 870.1% from the January 31st total of 23,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 108,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Fresh2 Group Stock Performance

Fresh2 Group stock opened at $0.35 on Thursday. Fresh2 Group has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $9.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.52 and a 200 day moving average of $1.11.

Get Fresh2 Group alerts:

About Fresh2 Group

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Fresh2 Group Limited, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, markets, and sells multi-cancer screening and detection tests using cancer differentiation analysis technology and device to corporations and life insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. It also offers physical checkup packages, as well as technology services comprising market research, designing, coding, developing, testing, etc.

Receive News & Ratings for Fresh2 Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresh2 Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.