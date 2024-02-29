Fresh2 Group Limited (NASDAQ:FRES) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Fresh2 Group Limited (NASDAQ:FRES – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 227,000 shares, an increase of 870.1% from the January 31st total of 23,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 108,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.
Fresh2 Group Stock Performance
Fresh2 Group stock opened at $0.35 on Thursday. Fresh2 Group has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $9.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.52 and a 200 day moving average of $1.11.
About Fresh2 Group
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Fresh2 Group
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Amazon Stock: Why it’s Finally Included in the Dow Index
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- CarGurus Stock is Set for a Rally This Quarter, Above all Peers
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- The iShares Russell 2000 ETF Edges Closer to Major Breakout
Receive News & Ratings for Fresh2 Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresh2 Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.