Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) CEO Barry Biffle Sells 14,500 Shares

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Free Report) CEO Barry Biffle sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total transaction of $104,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,072.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Frontier Group Stock Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ:ULCC opened at $7.04 on Thursday. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.19 and a fifty-two week high of $11.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -117.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ULCC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Frontier Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $8.00 price target (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Frontier Group in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Frontier Group from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Frontier Group from $5.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Frontier Group from $3.75 to $4.10 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Frontier Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.61.

Institutional Trading of Frontier Group

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,867,000. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Frontier Group by 65.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 184,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 73,024 shares in the last quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Frontier Group by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,178,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,742,000 after buying an additional 1,602,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in Frontier Group by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 113,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares in the last quarter.

Frontier Group Company Profile

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, a low-fare airline company, provides air transportation for passengers in United States and international destinations in the Americas. It offers its services through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and call center. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

