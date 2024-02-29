FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) Price Target Cut to $20.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on FSK. Hovde Group reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of FS KKR Capital from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Compass Point downgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $21.50 to $19.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.22.

FS KKR Capital Price Performance

NYSE:FSK opened at $18.55 on Wednesday. FS KKR Capital has a 52 week low of $17.07 and a 52 week high of $20.99. The firm has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.88.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 38.03% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The business had revenue of $447.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FS KKR Capital will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

FS KKR Capital Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.80%. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is currently 102.81%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FS KKR Capital

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $395,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 90,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 34,659 shares in the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $117,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 92.7% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 139,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,785,000 after purchasing an additional 67,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in FS KKR Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,916,000. 33.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

